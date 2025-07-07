Ten former NDFB cadres released on bail

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 6: Ten former cadres of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) were released on bail from Nalbari District Jail on Saturday, following over a decade of incarceration in connection with cases previously investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to official sources, the cases against the individuals had been transferred from the NIA to the jurisdiction of the Assam government, after which the district court granted them bail.

Members of the Ex-NDFB Welfare Association, led by General Secretary Danswrang Narzary, were present outside the jail to welcome the released cadres.

The individuals released were identified as Swmkwr Basumatary, Lankeswar Boro, Santosh Kherkatary, Binod Mushahary, Surjoy Goyary, Rahul Wary, Joleswar Basumatary, Nagen Boro, Anon Borgoyary, and Bikunash Narzary.

All ten had been incarcerated for over 10 years in connection with NIA-registered cases.

The development marks a significant moment for the Ex-NDFB Welfare Association, which has been advocating for the reintegration and rehabilitation of its former members.