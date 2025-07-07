27 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 7, 2025
type here...

Ten former NDFB cadres released on bail

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 6: Ten former cadres of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) were released on bail from Nalbari District Jail on Saturday, following over a decade of incarceration in connection with cases previously investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

- Advertisement -

According to official sources, the cases against the individuals had been transferred from the NIA to the jurisdiction of the Assam government, after which the district court granted them bail.

Related Posts:

Members of the Ex-NDFB Welfare Association, led by General Secretary Danswrang Narzary, were present outside the jail to welcome the released cadres.

The individuals released were identified as Swmkwr Basumatary, Lankeswar Boro, Santosh Kherkatary, Binod Mushahary, Surjoy Goyary, Rahul Wary, Joleswar Basumatary, Nagen Boro, Anon Borgoyary, and Bikunash Narzary.

All ten had been incarcerated for over 10 years in connection with NIA-registered cases.

- Advertisement -

The development marks a significant moment for the Ex-NDFB Welfare Association, which has been advocating for the reintegration and rehabilitation of its former members.

Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon