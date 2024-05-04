Tezpur University celebrates ‘World Press Freedom Day’

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 3: Vice-chancellor of the Tezpur University, Shambhu Nath Singh on Friday said that freedom without a free press is no freedom.

He said this while inaugurating the ‘World Press Freedom Day’ organised by the department of mass communication and journalism of the Tezpur University on Friday.

“Freedom without a free press is no freedom. It may appear to be free, but it’s a curtailed freedom. Development and press freedom are intricately linked, forming the backbone of democratic societies,” said Shambhu Nath Singh while citing examples of Scandinavian countries, which are doing well in the press freedom index and development.

To celebrate the day with the theme of ‘A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis’, the department invited journalists to share their experience through a panel discussion on the topic ‘Press Freedom and Regional Media.’

Speaking on the occasion, dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, Farheena Danta urged the journalists to provide informed news with substance. She urged them to do research to bring out a different perspective of an issue.

While delivering the welcome address, Abhijit Bora, head of the department said that journalists encounter significant challenges in seeking and disseminating information on contemporary issues. Therefore, it is important for students of media to know the various challenges faced by them.

Among the panellists Pranjit Hazarika, editor of Ganakantha, Sanjeev Hazarika, president of Sonitpur Journalists’ Union, Pranab Kumar Das, senior correspondent of ETV Bharat, Pulak Kumar Deka, bureau chief of News Live, Raj Kumar Mahanta, senior correspondent of Asomiya Pratidin and Ankita Gogoi, Sonitpur district information and public relations officer took part in the discussion.

A book titled ‘The Art and Craft of Journalism’, authored by Joya Chakraborty, Anjuman Borah, Muktikam Hazarika and Tinam Bora of the mass communication and journalism department was released during the event. The students of the department also performed a skit on the theme of the event.