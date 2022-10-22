Tezpur will be promoted to major tourist spot: Jayanta Malla Baruah

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 21: “A city and urban agglomeration, Tezpur has enough potential to be promoted in the tourism sector,” said Jayanta Malla Baruah, Tourism minister, government of Assam on Thursday.

Putting more emphasis on how to bring Tezpur and its adjoining areas to limelight and attract foreign tourists, the state cabinet minister also said that Tezpur is one of the consequential destinations in the region which offers visitors with a view of picturesque landscapes and it could definitely be a major attraction for the outsiders.

“However, it is to be given a facelift with modern facilities to attract tourists. For any tourist destination, class one facilities like five-star hotel, airport facilities, etc., are essential,” he said adding Tezpur that slouches lush green areas like Nameri, Bhalukpong connecting neighbouring hilly state Arunachal Pradesh is to be developed by the government.

It needs to be mentioned here that the northern belt besides Tezpur has numerous places like Agnigarh, Tiger Hill, Bamuni Pahar (an archeological site), Mahabhairab Temple, Maithan, Gorh Doul, Satras, etc., touching Tippi area in Arunachal Pradesh and Bhalukpong area in the Assam-Arunachal border area and Nameri national Park till Seijosa are major tourist destinations but due to lack of proper promotion these places were unable to attract the tourists adequately.

People opine that if these places get promoted in the tourism sector, it would be a way for the jobless youths to earn a livelihood.

Meanwhile, emphasising on the development of the sector in Sonitpur, Jayanta Malla Baruah also said that every nook and corner in Assam is subject to attract the tourists but unfortunately the sector is still lagging behind in case of infrastructure.

“The foreign tourists do not have a good impression about the north-east region, they still think that this belt is dominated by insurgency groups,” he said, adding that in many advisory websites of other countries across the globe, the insurgency threat is being highlighted negatively.

“We are working in this line so that in the days to come, we can have a good image among the world community,” he said.

“In the days to come, the entire Nilachal Hillock would get a new look,” the minister said.