Thaisu Valley Agro Farmers Producer Company Ltd holds inaugural general meeting

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 11: The first annual general meeting of Thaisu Valley Agro Farmers Producer Company Ltd was conducted last Friday at the Thaisupar GP conference hall under Lumding Development Block in Hojai district.

- Advertisement -

The shareholder members of the FPC were addressed by ADC Joy Sankar Sarmah, Rajendar Perna, DDM NABARD, local representative Sangeeta Mudoi, ADOs Uddipana Sandilya and Jyoti Sarmah, Rajiv Mishra, senior general manager of Eco Tech Agro Mills, Neeraj Saikia, senior manager of ISAP India. The FPC is promoted under CSS-FPO Scheme by NABARD & ISAP India Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendar Perna, DDM NABARD, informed the participants that with special emphasis on aggregation and processing of agri-produce in cluster modes for enhancing the farmer’s income on a sustainable basis, NABARD has been supporting the formation and promotion of FPOs through PODF & PRODUCE funds.

Since the introduction of CSS-FPO Scheme by Government of India in February 2021, NABARD has been playing a proactive role as one of the principal implementing agencies in promoting and nurturing numerous FPOs across India, he said, adding that accordingly under the CSS-FPO Scheme NABARD along with the CBBO viz. ISAP India Foundation is instrumental in promotion of TVAFPCL on the primary activity of sugarcane cultivation and processing. He also shared that they were in discussions with local sugar-based industries like Eco Tech Agro Mills Ltd. and White Gold Agro Products for suitable tie-up arrangements for the benefit of the cane growers.

In his address, ADC Joy Sankar Sarmah appraised the house that the Government of India and the Government of Assam are giving special attention to the holistic development of the entire agriculture sector with a special focus on aggregation and doubling of farmers’ income. He highlighted that focused initiatives like promotion of 10,000 FPOs, financing of agriculture Infrastructure, supporting export-oriented processing etc. are contributing positively towards the development of the sector. He appreciated the efforts of NABARD and ISAP India for aggregating small as well as the marginal farmers and promoting the FPO.

- Advertisement -

Neeraj Saikia, senior manager of ISAP India Foundation asserted that over 150 sugarcane growers of Kaki-Thaisupar region became the shareholder members of this FPC and expressed the desire to enhance the membership strength to over 250 in the coming months.

While addressing the occasion, Rajiv Mishra of Eco Tech spoke about the different varieties of sugarcane and expressed their willingness to associate with the FPC for the introduction of high-yielding varieties and other arrangements.

Meanwhile, ADO Uddipana Sandilya spoke about the support available from the Department of Agriculture, including the plan to undertake soil testing & issuing soil health cards.

During the meeting, the invited dignitaries distributed share certificates among the shareholder members. Besides, as a sideline programme, ADC Joy Sankar Sarmah inaugurated the FPC office at 2 No Kaki too, a press note asserted here.