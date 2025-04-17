Thief apprehended in Tezpur

TEZPUR: In a special operation conducted by a team of Thelamara Police Station led by Officer in Charge Diganta Saikia apprehended a cattle thief at Da-Gaon village under Thelamara PS.

As informed by the police, as a part of the continuous drive against cattle smuggling under the area of Thelamara PS a team of police at midnight on Tuesday conducted an operation in Da Gaon village and apprehended a cattle thief.

The police caught the thief red handed from a house when along with other three cattle smugglers tried to smuggle cattles from the house in the village.

Rest of the smugglers somehow fled away from the spot. The police also seized one Bolero Max vehicle used by the team. Apprehended thief was later identified as Omar Faruque. Police investigation is on to find more details in this regard.