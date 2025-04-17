Home Assam Thief apprehended in Tezpur

Thief apprehended in Tezpur

By
The Hills Times
-

TEZPUR:  In a special operation conducted by a team of Thelamara Police Station led by Officer in Charge Diganta Saikia apprehended a cattle thief at Da-Gaon village under Thelamara PS. 

As informed by the police, as a part of the continuous drive against cattle smuggling under the area of Thelamara PS  a team of police at midnight on Tuesday conducted an operation in Da Gaon village and apprehended a cattle thief.

The police caught the thief red handed from a house when along with other three   cattle smugglers tried to smuggle cattles from the house in the village.

Related Posts:

Rest of the smugglers somehow fled away from the spot. The police also seized one Bolero Max vehicle used by the team.  Apprehended thief was later identified as Omar Faruque. Police investigation is on to find more details in this regard.

Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May

RELATED ARTICLES

© Copyright 2022-23. All Rights Reserved Under The Hills Times
Top 10 Health Benefits of Turmeric Jetuka: An Integral Part of Assam’s Bohag Bihu Traditions Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May