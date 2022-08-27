Three students bring laurels to Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 26: Three students of Dakhin Nagsankar High School namely Chakrapani Newpane, Mahendra Chetry and Kartik Biswakarma brought laurels to Jamugurihat by winning two gold medals and a bronze medal respectively in the recently concluded South Asian Taekwondo Championship 2022 that was held at Youth Sports Centre, Bhutan.

The international sports event organised by Ninja Sports Federation & International All Sports Games Federation and sponsored by Youth Sports Centre, Bhutan was held on August 20 and 21. Participants from India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan took part in the event.

Chakrapani Newpane bagged a gold medal in the 26 kg category, Mahendra Chetry managed to win a gold medal in the 45 kg category while Kartik Biswakarma won a bronze medal in the 36 kg category. All the medal winners were felicitated by the school authority on Friday morning at the school.