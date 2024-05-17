Three teenagers kidnapped by unidentified miscreants in Tinsukia’s Doomdooma

HT Digital,

Tinsukia, May 17: In a troubling event on Friday afternoon, three teenagers were reportedly abducted by unidentified individuals in Tinsukia district, triggering significant concern and a swift police response.

Eyewitnesses detailed the alarming scene, describing how a white ISUZU vehicle intercepted the teenagers near the Doomdooma bypass, close to Beesakopie line no. 50. According to witnesses, the assailants forcefully ushered the teenagers into the vehicle before speeding away.

“I saw the car stop near Beesakopie line No. 50, forcibly dragging the children inside before driving off towards Namsai,” one eyewitness recounted, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Authorities were immediately alerted, leading Doomdooma police to launch a pursuit of the suspects’ vehicle, which was heading towards Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh. Despite their efforts, police officials have not yet reported any significant breakthroughs or leads in the case.

The identities of the abducted teenagers remain unknown, adding further urgency to the ongoing investigation.