Tourist Guides Conference held in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 21: The inaugural Tourist Guides Conference took place on Sunday at the Sivasagar Yuvadal Auditorium, drawing tourist guides from all North East states. Gautom Hira, president of the Sivasagar chapter of the association, highlighted that the conference is expected to positively impact the future of the association. The event included training sessions on various aspects of the profession, with a focus on historically significant tourist spots.

- Advertisement -

Notable attendees included Forest Man Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Board Rituparna Barua, regional director of the Tourism Department, GoI Anil Urao, and Uttaran Museum owner Durlov Bora.