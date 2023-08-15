Train cancellations due to infrastructural work

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: In light of the forthcoming pre non-interlocking and non-interlocking works between Bhubaneswar – Mancheswar & Haridaspur – Dhanmandal stations of East Coast Railway for the commissioning of the third line, the following train services are slated for cancellation as detailed below.

Train no 12516 (Silchar – Coimbatore Jn.) Express commencing journey on August 15 & 22, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 22611 (Chennai Central – New Jalpaiguri) Express commencing journey on August 16 & 23, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12509 (Bengaluru Cant. – Guwahati) Express commencing journey on August 16 to 18, 23 to 25, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 07047 (Dibrugarh – Secunderabad) Express, train no 12508 (Silchar -Thiruvananthapuram Central) Express, train no 12514 (Guwahati – Secunderabad) Express, train no 15227 (SMVT Bengaluru – Muzaffarpur) Express, train no 15644 (Kamakhya – Puri) Express and train no 15929 (Tambaram – New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on August 17 & 24, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 07029 (Agartala – Secunderabad) Express, train no 15630 (Silghat Town-Tambaram) Express, train no 22502 (New Tinsukia – KSR Bengaluru) Express and train no 22612 (New Jalpaiguri – Chennai Central) Express commencing journey on August 18 & 25, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12513 (Secunderabad – Guwahati) Express and train no 15643 (Puri – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on August 19 & 26, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12510 (Guwahati – Bengaluru Cant.) Express commencing journey on August 20 to 22, 27 to 29, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12515 (Coimbatore Jn. – Silchar) Express, train no 15640 (Kamakhya – Puri) Express commencing journey on Aug 20 and 27 will remain cancelled.

Train no 07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala) Express, 07046 (Secunderabad – Dibrugarh) Express, train no 15228 (Muzaffarpur – SMVT Bengaluru) Express, train no 15629 (Tambaram – Silghat Town) Express and train no 15930 (New Tinsukia – Tambaram) Express commencing journey on August 21 & 28, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12503 (Bengaluru Cant. – Agartala) Express commencing journey on August 22 & 25, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12504 (Agartala – Bengaluru Cant.) Express commencing journey on August 22 & 26, 2023 will remain cancelled.

Train no 12507 (Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar) Express, train no 15639 (Puri – Kamakhya) Express and train no 22501 (KSR Bengaluru – New Tinsukia) Express will remain cancelled on August 22 & 29, 2023.