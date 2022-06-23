Training for SMDCs held in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 22: Office of the Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar circle organised a two-day training for the School Management and Development Committees (SMDC) of Sivasagar district in Bezbaruah HS School. Inaugurating the training programme, the inspector of schools Kamaljyoti Gogoi said that the New Education Policy 2022 is being implemented to ensure free, compulsory and quality education for every child between 3 to 18 years in India. Further, it would seek to ensure purposeful, practical, and inclusive education for all children giving all equal opportunities for all-round development with active participation of all the stakeholders-government, guardians, students, and community.

He urged the school heads and the SMDC to prepare and update the UDIES so that the schools are not deprived of the facilities and liberal financial support from the government.

Resource persons Risha Saikia and Atikur Rahman Hazarika spoke in detail about the provisions and the responsibilities of the members of the SMDCs. They urged the members to involve themselves and in guiding their respective schools to develop an academic environment and the rest will follow suit. Saroj Dutta, principal, Bezbaruah HS School, spoke on the biodiversity register preparation. Uday Dutta, headmaster, Demow Town High School, spoke on his experiences while preparing the students for the school leaving certificate examination.