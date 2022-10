HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Oct 30: Hanjanglangso Weekly Market Committee in a meeting has resolved to not allow Raju Kumar Tripathi to open a shop in the area.

It may be recalled that Tripathi is one of the accused who attacked Tax officials, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council on October 27 at Sukhanjan.

President of Hanjanglangso Bazar Committee, Hemari Tokbi, president of Hanjanglangso Daily Market Committee, Rupsing Rongpi and others attended the meeting.