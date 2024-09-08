27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 8, 2024
type here...

Two absconding accused in Dhing rape incident arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Sept 7: Two persons accused of raping a minor in Assam’s Dhing in Nagaon district have been arrested, a fortnight after the incident took place, police said.

Assam witnessed massive protests over the incident.

- Advertisement -

One of the accused was arrested from Dimapur in neighbouring Nagaland and the other from Assam’s Morigaon district on Friday.

“Assam Police have arrested both absconding accused in the Dhing rape incident,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The duo has been brought to the Nagaon Sadar police station for interrogation.

Both the accused have been absconding since the incident took place on August 22.

- Advertisement -

The prime accused was arrested on the night they had allegedly committed the crime but, police said, he jumped into a pond when he was taken to the incident site for recreation of the crime scene.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came on a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition classes on her bicycle at Dhing.

The incident led to widespread protests in the state with the chief minister directing Director General of Police G P Singh and Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika to visit Dhing and take immediate action. (PTI)

Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Abu Dhabi Prince to begin official visit to India today

The Hills Times -
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September 10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn