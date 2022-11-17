Two-Day Karbi Anglong Day Celebrations Begin

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 16: Karbi Anglong Day is being celebrated here at Taralangso with a two-day long programme.

On the opening day on Wednesday, Thong Nokbe Kekat, a run, was held from Clock Tower, Taralangso to Rongpharpi Rongbe, Diphu Town and back to the Clock Tower at Taralangso.

The winners in the men’s race are Tej Bahadur Thapa from Dhansiri, 1st, Bijanto Kharya from Biswnath, 2nd and the 3rd position was bagged by Bipul Satnami from Charaideo.

In the women’s race, the prizes were bagged by Lily Phangchopi from Diphu Athletic Academy, 1st; Sangmir Teronpi of Diphu Athletic Academy, 2nd and in the 3rd position was Trishna Deka of Athletic Academy.

A traditional procession- Rong Ketong was taken out within the campus of Taralangso, the seat of Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) here by all ethnic groups of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong that includes Karbi, Dimasa, Rengma, Assamese, Kuki, Shyam, Garos, Bodos, Nepali, Adivasi, etc.

A motorcycle rally was taken out on Wednesday morning from Taralangso. It was flagged off by the chief executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang in presence of MLA Bidyasing Engleng and others.

The rally in which 71 riders participated will ride up to Hamren in West Karbi Anglong and return on Thursday.

During the day various events, traditional sports, exhibition, folk dances, concerts, etc., were held.