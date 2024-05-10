23 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 10, 2024
type here...

Two Held With Heroin In Boko

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 7: Assam Police on Friday apprehended two people along with 420 grams of heroin which were recovered from their car in Assam’s Boko town on Friday, said an official statement said.

- Advertisement -

The said heroin was recovered after a Special Task Force (STF) carried out operation acting on specific input.

The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Kabel Uddin and 52-year-old Sabur Ali

“Based on an input regarding movement of narcotics, an STF operation was carried out in Boko today morning (09.05.24) led by Addl SP Kalyan Pathak.. One Alto vehicle intercepted and 30 pkts of heroin hidden inside the steering wheel column recovered,” the statement said.

As per the statement, the weight of the narcotics was 420 grams.

- Advertisement -

Later, the seized vehicle was handed over to Boko police and necessary legal action has been initiated.

Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AHSEC’s Class XII Result Out, Pass Percentage 88.64

The Hills Times -
Most Beautiful Bridges Built Across Indian States Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms