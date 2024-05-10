Two Held With Heroin In Boko

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 7: Assam Police on Friday apprehended two people along with 420 grams of heroin which were recovered from their car in Assam’s Boko town on Friday, said an official statement said.

The said heroin was recovered after a Special Task Force (STF) carried out operation acting on specific input.

The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Kabel Uddin and 52-year-old Sabur Ali

“Based on an input regarding movement of narcotics, an STF operation was carried out in Boko today morning (09.05.24) led by Addl SP Kalyan Pathak.. One Alto vehicle intercepted and 30 pkts of heroin hidden inside the steering wheel column recovered,” the statement said.

As per the statement, the weight of the narcotics was 420 grams.

Later, the seized vehicle was handed over to Boko police and necessary legal action has been initiated.