Two persons dead; one injured in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 7: Two persons died and one seriously injured at Banipur railway crossing in upper Assam Dibrugarh on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjit Rai (23), and Kumkum Rabi Das (18).

The injured Boby Rabi Das (19) was rushed to AMCH for treatment.

According to reports, the accident took place last night at the railway crossing near Banipur railway station where one rider with two other person with one scooty bearing registration number – AS-06AB 0785 hit one tree near the crossing and as a result the scooty rider, Ranjit Rai and one girl died on the spot.