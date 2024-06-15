Udropan celebrates 10th foundation day at Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 14: Environment organisation ‘Udropan’ at Tezpur celebrated its 10th foundation day on Thursday with a day-long program at Darrang College, in collaboration with the Eco Club and IIC of the college. Led by Professor Harendra Nath Morang, Udropan has been actively engaged since 2015 in urban afforestation and environmental development initiatives.

The organisation has beautified public spaces and populous areas of Tezpur with various tree species, transforming the city’s skyline into a spectacular, multicoloured vista that delights visitors and locals alike. The meticulously planted rows of trees reflect Professor Morang’s deep commitment to plantation and underscore his profound love for the environment.

During the program, Dr Harendra Nath Morang outlined the aims and objectives of the day-long event. In his speech, he emphasised the urgent need for urban afforestation to combat rising pollution. “Global warming, air pollution, etc., pose serious threats to the world. If we do not take necessary steps to increase greenery and oxygen levels in the air, future generations will face survival challenges,” Dr Morang stressed.

As the chief guest, retired professor and noted social worker Dr Bhubaneswar Saharia encouraged the younger generation to join hands with Dr Morang’s efforts, calling it a crucial initiative for environmental protection.

Dr Palashmani Saikia, principal of Darrang College, announced during the event that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Udropan on its 10th anniversary to inspire college students to actively participate in nature and environmental conservation efforts. Dr Saikia praised Dr Morang’s efforts and assured the college’s full support in this noble endeavour.

The program also saw the participation of other dignitaries, including officials from the college alumni association Dr Manoj Kumar Hazarika and Pankaj Baruah.