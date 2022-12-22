ULFA (I) militant injured in encounter with police

TINSUKIA, Dec 21 (PTI): A militant was injured “by a stray bullet” during an exchange of fire between suspected ULFA (Independent) cadres and security forces in Assam’s Tinsukia on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The injured person, who was apprehended earlier, was taken inside Upper Dehing Reserve Forest to show the security forces the place where a group of ULFA (Independent) militants had taken shelter. He was hospitalised.

Acting on information that a group of militants had taken shelter in the Khatangpani area under Pengeri police station, an operation was launched by police personnel on Tuesday night, Tinsukia superintendent of police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

Four people were apprehended then for allegedly providing food and shelter to the cadres of ULFA (I) which had declared a unilateral ceasefire last year.

During interrogation, the police claimed that the four had admitted they had arranged for food for seven ULFA (I) cadres who had taken shelter inside Upper Dehing Reserve forest.

On early Wednesday, the security personnel took one of the four apprehended people to show them the place where they had cooked food for the militants inside the forest, the SP said.

As they reached the spot, the militants started firing and the security forces returned the fire.

“During the encounter, a stray bullet hit the overground ULFA activist,” Dilip said, adding that he was first taken to Digboi referral hospital from where he was shifted to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital.

The militants, however, managed to escape.

During a search operation there, several detonators, two grenades, several metres of wire and other items were recovered.

Combing operations are continuing in the forest and the security personnel in the neighbouring areas have been directed to remain alert, the SP added.

However, the ULFA (I) in a statement, e-mailed to media organisations, claimed that the reports of the encounter with the outfit were “false and fabricated”.

It is suspected that members of the banned outfit are attempting to rebuild their base in Tinsukia district. An army convoy was ambushed last month with ULFA (I) claiming responsibility.

ULFA (I) had announced a unilateral ceasefire on May 15, 2021, for three months after Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as the chief minister of the state and asked the outfit to come forward for talks.

The outfit has been extending the ceasefire every three months since then but there has been no announcement regarding talks or negotiations with the banned outfit.