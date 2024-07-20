Assam encounter: Hmar apex body calls killing of 3 youths ‘extrajudicial’

GUWAHATI, July 19: Several Hmar community organisations have denounced the killing of three of its youths in an alleged encounter with Assam Police two days ago and urged the NHRC to take suo motu cognisance of these “extrajudicial” deaths.

In a statement, the Assam Hills Region of the Hmar Inpui, the community’s apex body, termed the circumstances leading to death of the three Hmar youths as “a stark violation of human rights”.

On July 17, three suspected Hmar militants were killed and three police personnel injured in a fierce encounter in Assam’s Cachar district, senior police officials had said.

Two of them were from Cachar and one was from Churachandpur in Manipur.

“The police version of the incident is found to be full of inconsistencies. Based on various videos circulated in social media, it is clear that the killings were extrajudicial and the policemen involved need to be tried in the court of law for the cold murder of three Indian citizens,” Hmar Inpui said.

The organisation’s Assam Hills Region in its statement demanded that the state government immediately institute a special commission to conduct an impartial investigation into their deaths in light of the evidence recorded on video and the “inconsistency” reported in the social media outlets.

“We also request the National Human Rights Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the deaths and notify the Assam government to institute a magisterial inquiry into the killings. The dastardly and cowardly attacks against minorities by the brutal police forces should be stopped immediately,” it added.

The group said those involved in the alleged encounter should not go scot-free and be booked and punished as per the law.

“We also demand the Cachar Police to respect the right to live and should not covertly indulge in curbing the rights of minorities. We deeply mourn the loss of our three precious youths and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” Hmar Inpui said.

Addressing a press conference after the shootout on Wednesday, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta had claimed that the deceased youths were part of a larger group, which was preparing to carry out “subversive activities” along the Assam-Manipur inter-state border areas.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too had termed the three youths as militants and said in a post on X, “In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also seized 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle and 1 pistol.”

Assam DGP on Thursday backed his force and Mahatta on X while sharing the press note distributed by the Cachar SP, saying it may be taken as authentic note on behalf of Assam Police.

According to Mahatta, police had received an input regarding movement of suspected militants at Krishnapur road under Kachudharam Police Station and three persons were arrested along with sophisticated weapons near Ganganagar while on way towards Bhuban Hills in an autorickshaw.

He had further said that as per preliminary investigation, the apprehended trio were members of a Hmar extremist organisation and trained cadres.

“During interrogation, they revealed that some of their cadres were hiding in a nearby jungle in Bhuban Hills and were planning to carry out some subversive activities along Assam-Manipur border,” the SP had said.

Subsequently, a special operation was launched led by the district Additional SP along with commandos in the Bhuban Hills side for apprehension of the suspected militants. The security team was being led by the apprehended culprits.

“The moment we reached there, they started indiscriminate firing. There were 6-7 militants hiding behind the bushes. Police team immediately took their positions and retaliated. There was heavy exchange of fire from both the sides,” Mahatta had claimed.

The apprehended militants, who were taken by the police team, were wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets. They sustained grievous injuries during the encounter and were immediately shifted to Sonai primary health centre and later were shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where the attending doctor declared them dead, he had added.

He had also said three police personnel were severely injured during the exchange of fire and were admitted at the SMCH.

The deceased militants were identified as Lallungawi Hmar (21), Lalbikung Hmar (33) and Joshua (35), who hailed from Manipur. (PTI)