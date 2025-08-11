ULFA-I, NSCN-YA Call for Independence Day Boycott in Northeast

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 11: The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN/GPRN–Yung Aung faction) have together called for people throughout the Northeast to boycott India’s Independence Day on August 15.

Their call is to the area they refer to as WESEA, covering areas in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

In a shared statement on Saturday, the two rebel groups invalidated Independence Day as a “so-called freedom celebration,” terming it as having no significance for the citizens of the region. They proclaimed that “freedom cannot exist on an oppressed land,” blaming Indian forces for imposing state rule through decades of repression and violence.

The uniforms criticized what they called relentless army campaigns, accusing the security forces of acting with impunity and causing continuing distress to the indigenous population. They justified their armed struggle as legitimate self-defense, discrediting the Indian government’s labeling of their activities as terrorism.

Renewing their pledge to the cause, both ULFA-I and NSCN-YA stated that they would never give up on their struggle for independence. They urged WESEA residents to stay indoors on August 15 as an act of defiance, terming the shutdown a “powerful testament” to the peoples’ resilience in the region.

“As India unfurls its colonial tricolour, let us unfurl the truth by revealing India’s war crimes in our region,” the statement read.