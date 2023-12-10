ULFA-I threatens further attacks, warns Assam DGP against arrogance

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: The banned militant group United Liberation of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) has issued a menacing threat, warning Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to abandon what they called his ‘arrogant’ approach towards Assam Police.

In a strongly worded press release, ULFA-I claimed responsibility for the recent grenade attacks on Tinsukia’s Dirak Army camp and Jaisagar CRPF camp in Sivasagar. Additionally, the outfit also accused DGP GP Singh of treating the Assam Police as his “ancestral property” and demanded an end to what they described as his arrogant behavior.

“The arrogance shown by G P Singh by treating the Assam Police as his ancestral property has hurt the self-respect of the officers/members working in the Assam Police, and his arrogance cannot be acceptable,” the press release added.

The militant outfit also clarified that their grievance was not against the Assam Police officers or employees, whom they acknowledged as sons of the state. However, the militant group warned DGP GP Singh against staking a claim over Assam Police and urged him to relinquish what they perceived as his arrogance.

“We have no enmity or ill feelings towards Assam Police as its employees are the sons of this state. But the arrogance shown by G P Singh cannot be acceptable. We warn him to not use Assam Police as his property and to let go of his arrogance,” the press release further added.