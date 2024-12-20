Universities must lead the way in climate change research: Tezpur University VC Shambhu Nath Singh

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 19: Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University (TU) Prof Shambhu Nath Singh said that universities must lead the way in climate change research here on Thursday.

“Through rigorous research, institutions need to be in the forefront of understanding, mitigating, and adapting to the challenges posed by a warming planet,” Prof Singh said while addressing the gathering at the National conference on Climate Change Impacts, Adaption and Resilience.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Singh also remarked that universities and research institutions should not be merely passive observers of climate change.

Dr Susheela Negi who was the guest of honour stated that the Centre at Tezpur University is assessing the effect of changing climate and environmental conditions in Northeast region.

“Since the region is geo-ecologically fragile, it is significant that the centre does the research on these areas,” Dr Negi added.

On the otherhand Dr Akhilesh Gupta during his speech highlighted the role DST in India which addresses climate challenges through its various initiatives and research programs.

Keynote and invited speakers present on the occasion were Dr Susheela Negi, Scientist-F and senior director, DST, Dr Akhilesh Gupta, former advisor, DST and Dr N H Ravindranath, former Professor IISc Bangalore.