16 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 20, 2024
type here...

Universities must lead the way in climate change research: Tezpur University VC Shambhu Nath Singh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 19: Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University (TU) Prof Shambhu Nath Singh said that universities must lead the way in climate change research here on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“Through rigorous research, institutions need to be in the forefront of understanding, mitigating, and adapting to the challenges posed by a warming planet,” Prof Singh said while addressing the gathering at the National conference on Climate Change Impacts, Adaption and Resilience.

Related Posts:

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Singh also remarked that universities and research institutions should not be merely passive observers of climate change.

Dr Susheela Negi who was the guest of honour stated that the Centre at Tezpur University is assessing the effect of changing climate and environmental conditions in Northeast region. 

“Since the region is geo-ecologically fragile, it is significant that the centre does the research on these areas,” Dr Negi added.

- Advertisement -

On the otherhand Dr Akhilesh Gupta during his speech highlighted the role DST in India which addresses  climate challenges through its various initiatives and research programs.

Keynote and invited speakers present on the occasion were Dr Susheela Negi, Scientist-F and senior director, DST, Dr Akhilesh Gupta, former advisor, DST and Dr N H Ravindranath, former Professor IISc Bangalore.

10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Amid protests, Arunachal Dy CM defends Siang hydro project

The Hills Times -
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January