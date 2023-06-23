UPPL applauds draft publication of constituency delimitation



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 22: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has expressed its appreciation for the draft publication of the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Assam.

In the draft publication, Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency has been retained as reserved for ST, while the entire Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts have witnessed an increase in the number of MLA segments from 12 to 15, with six reserved for ST.

Pramod Boro, chief executive member of BTR and president of UPPL, welcomed the publication of the draft, stating that it is an initiative undertaken by the ECI. He believes that the constituency delimitation process will bring fruitful outcomes for the citizens of the state in the future.

Boro expressed his sincere gratitude to the ECI and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the smooth publication of the draft delimitation of constituencies, both for Lok Sabha and MLA segments.

Rwngwra Narzary, Rajya MP, and Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Assam Cabinet minister, also extended their thanks and appreciation to the ECI for publishing the draft delimitation in the state. They highlighted the significance of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat being retained as reserved for ST and the increase in the number of MLA segments from 12 to 15.

Raju Kumar Narzary, general secretary of UPPL, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the ECI and the state government, particularly chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He emphasised that this is a moment of joy for the citizens of the region, as Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat remains reserved for ST and there is an increase in the number of MLA segments.

