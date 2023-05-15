UPPL celebrates Mother’s Day in BTR



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 14: Along with rest of the state, Mother’s Day was also celebrated in the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Sunday with a day-long programme scheduled that witnessed a thorough discussion on the welfare and uplift of the mother fraternities amongst the society.

In Kokrajhar, the district committee of the women’s wing of UPPL party celebrated the day at the conference hall of UPPL central office in Kokrajhar.

An open discussion on the welfare of mother fraternities was held where women and mothers from different areas participated.

UPPL general secretary (administration), Raju Kumar Narzary, UPPL farmer’s cell general secretary Amarjit Basumatary and several leaders of women’s wing attended.

The All Rabba Women Council (ARWC) of Kokrajhar district committee organised the Mother’s Day program at Dhupguri village playground in Kokrajhar.

MLA of Kokrajhar East LAC, Lawrence Islary, UPPL general secretary (organisation) and BTR MCLA, Madhab Chandra Chetry, All Rabha Women Council leaders graced the program as guests on the open session of the day.

In Baksa, the women’s wing of the UPPL central committee celebrated Mother’s Day with a day-long programme scheduled at Dihira block committee office in Baksa district. A get-together programme cum oath taking ceremony of Dihira block committee of women’s wing was also held on the occasion amidst presence of UPPL committee leaders.

President of women’s wing (central committee), Pratibha Brahma, UPPL secretary, Fwila J Borgoyary, UPPL senior leader Deepak Basumatary, Mushalpur district committee, UPPL president Nripen Boro and several leaders were also present in the programme.

Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro while extending happy greetings to all mother fraternities on the occasion of Mother’s Day, on Sunday, said that mother’s love is unconstitutional, her sacrifices selfless, and her blessings are elixirs of success and happiness.

“My love and respectful greetings to all mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day who have nurtured and shaped us all in this beautiful world with their unwavering strength and pure affection,” Boro added.

