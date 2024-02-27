15.1 C
UPPL welcomes 2000 new members in Udalguri

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 26: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has garnered significant support across communities throughout the districts of Bodoland Territorial Region since assuming power in the BTR Government.

On Monday, more than 2000 new members from various political parties, social organisations, and individuals, including BPF and Congress party members, joined the UPPL at a party meeting held in Harisinga, Udalguri. The event took place in the presence of UPPL president and chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, along with senior party leaders.

The newly joined members were warmly welcomed and felicitated with traditional aronai and party mufflers during a public meeting cum joining program ceremony.

CEM Pramod Boro extended his heartfelt welcome and greetings to all newly joined members, expressing his appreciation for the overwhelming support shown to UPPL across the entire BTR districts. He emphasised the grand public gathering witnessed at Harisinga constituency on that day.

“I warmly welcome all new members who have joined our UPPL family today. Together, we will build the Bodoland region of our dreams. We are committed to working for the all-round development of society,” Boro added.

