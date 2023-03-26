Vegetable vendors cry for space at Haflong market, prices soar

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, March, 25: Vegetable sellers coming from various districts to sell their products have faced problems at Haflong market due to space constraints on Saturday.

The problem rose as the vegetable vendors were not allowed to sell their commodities on the footpath and road side areas where they usually sell the commodities on every market day on Saturday.

But unfortunately on Saturday the authority concerned restricted the vegetable vendors and others coming from other districts to sell their products in the said place and were asked to sell the vegetables in nearby auto stands due to some technical problems.

Other hand the vegetable vendors alleged that in the auto stand auto drivers also resisted them to set up their shops.

The vendors coming from Lumding, Jamunamukh, Lanka with truck loaded vegetables said that due to the problem each vendor has to incur loss to the tune of 30k to 40k, as the vegetables were loaded on Friday and will be damaged. The vendors also said that they pay Rs.200/- on every market day to the authority despite the fact that they faced such a problem and regretted the matter which should have been informed earlier to avoid such a loss affecting their livelihood.

Other hand, desperate vegetable vendors have gathered in front of Dima Hasao deputy commissioner’s office to raise the issue, but were directed to Haflong, Town Committee to resolve the issues.

Other hand taking advantage of the situation local citizens said that the regular vendors have increased the rates of vegetables like Tomato per kg @60 and even @ 80 which is usually sold @ 20-30 by the vendors coming from outside the district to mention few apart from other vegetables.

Meanwhile, it is informed by the authority that due to technical issues involving shifting of vendors/sellers from outside the district and to adjust space for local sellers from villages of Dima Hasao, these vendors from other districts have agreed to sell their products tomorrow on Sunday at Lal field and the arrangement is made only for tomorrow.