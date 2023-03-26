APEDA sponsored training programme held

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 25: Cluster Based Business Organisation, an implementing unit of Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat in association with Horticulture Research Station, Kahikuchi organised a three day long capacity building training programme among Farmers Production Organisations (FPO) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nagaon here on Thursday.

The programme was sponsored under the formation and promotion of 10,000 Farmers Production Organisations Scheme across the country by Agricultural and Processed food products Export Development Authority (APEDA), ministry of commerce and industry.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Kalyan Kumar Sarma, the principal scientist of Zonal Research Station, Shillongani while Dr Pramod Chandra Deka, chief executive officer of the implementing unit, Assam Agriculture University, Jorhat attended the programme as special guest.

Dr Niranjan Deka principal scientist and head, KVK Nagaon, Ranjan P Deka, district agriculture officer, Nagaon, Rajendra Perna DDM, NABARD, Nagaon and Biswajit Chakraborty, deputy registrar, cooperative department, Sanju Adhikary, business development director of APEDA were present in the programme as the resource persons.

Over 50 farmers from five Farmers Production Organisations like Sampawati FPO, AP Green Earth FPO, Brahmaputra FPO, Swarneel FPO and Kapili FPO participated in the programme, an official release stated.