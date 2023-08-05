Illegal footpath encroachment plagues Dibrugarh town

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, AUG 4: The issue of footpath encroachment has been a longstanding problem for the residents of Dibrugarh town. Many footpaths in the area have been taken over by shopkeepers who have set up stalls, causing obstruction and inconvenience to pedestrians.

- Advertisement -

“This is a regular sight on the RKB Road footpath in Dibrugarh town opposite Sohum Mall. The shopkeeper sells his wares like blankets and mosquito nets by illegally occupying two thirds of the busy footpath obstructing movement of people. Why has the district administration or the DMB not taken any action against this shopkeeper all these years?” asked a resident of Dibrugarh.

On the other hand, in the new market fruit market area, most of the fruit sellers encroached the road by extending their stalls.

“Earlier, the district administration took out an eviction drive to clear the road which was illegally occupied by the shopkeepers but after some time they again illegally occupied the area. It has become a problem in Dibrugarh town,” Ranjit Sharma, a resident said.

He added, “We faced lots of problems while walking through the footpath due to encroachment. Most of the footpath in Dibrugarh was illegally occupied by the shopkeepers. The district administration should look into the matter and immediately clear the areas which have become a major problem in the town.”

- Advertisement -

Similarly, several food stalls and fast-food kiosks are operating by occupying the footpath on the RKB Road, particularly opposite the Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station.

Despite the concerns raised by residents, the problem of footpath encroachment persists in Dibrugarh town, hindering pedestrian movement and posing safety risks.