Vibrant North East 2022 To Begin Today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Vibrant North East 2022 organised by Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development, New Delhi and supported by Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture and Ministry of DONER will start on Thursday at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara, Guwahati.

The inaugural function will be joined by the chairman, Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture, Dr. MJ Khan, chairman, event organising committee, PL Thanga, former secretary, North Eastern Council, CGM, NABARD, Naveen Dhingra, commissioner & secretary, Horticulture, Govt of Nagaland, Anenla T Sato, IAS, director of Agriculture, Assam, Anant Lal Gyani, IAS.

There are 50 plus exhibitors, including the State Government stalls of Nagaland, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, besides Central ministries, universities, ICAR and private stalls will be participating in the event.

The Development Meet of North Eastern Region that follows the inauguration of the exhibition, will be held at hotel Taj, which will be participated by a host of dignitaries from the Government and the industry, including Sudhakar Tomar, president, India – Middle East Agri Alliance, Dubai, Khairul Nessa, ED, World Trade Centre, New Delhi, Sunil Uttam, MD, Nahar Agro, Ganesh Babar, MD, Shloka Agro, Pune, Niroj Mohanty, MD, CarbonX, Hyderabad, Ravi Soni, CEO, Gurs & Grads P. Ltd. Suraj Gupta, CEO, Aksudra International, Mumbai among 70 other CEOs and directors of the industry.

In addition to this, North East Agro and Food Summit 2022 will be organised on Aug 26 at the same venue, which is going to be participated by 100 delegates from all over the country. The summit is sponsored by the Union ministry of Food Processing Industries. The Vibrant North East is sponsored by APEDA, NABARD, State Bank, NRL, Oil India Ltd., BPCL among others. The concluding function will be graced by the Governor on August 27 at 2 pm on the ground.