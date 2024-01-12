Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya celebrates Vivekananda Jayanti

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 11: Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Dibrugarh, marked the celebration of Vivekananda Jayanti with a two-day program commencing on Thursday, focusing on the unique theme ‘Shree Ram’.

The meeting was presided over by Gopal Chandra Hazarika, a retired professor from Dibrugarh University’s department of Mathematics.

The chief guest, in his address, encouraged the various activities practiced in the Vidyalaya aimed at promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The occasion was graced by dignitaries, principals, faculties from various schools, well-wishers, alumni, parents, students, and teachers.

Programs featured Ram Stuti, Ram Bhajan, Hanuman Chalisa, Gayan Bhajan, etc., highlighting the relevance of Ramayana’s teachings in today’s context, emphasising values such as dharma, compassion, and integrity.

A performance of Ankiya Nat titled ‘Ram Vijay’ by the students mesmerised the jam-packed audience.

A spiritual ambience was created at the entrance with events like the paying of floral tributes to Bharatmata & Swamiji.

The impressive decorations throughout the premises of the Vidyalaya resonated with the theme of the day, ‘Shree Ram’.