Voice of Environment launches clean and eco-friendly Ambubachi campaign at Kamakhya

HT Digital,

Guwahati, June 20: As preparations gather pace for Ambubachi Mahayog 2026, environmental organisation Voice of Environment (VoE) has once again launched its annual cleanliness and sustainability campaign at the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple, aiming to promote a cleaner and greener pilgrimage experience for lakhs of devotees.

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The initiative, which marks a decade of continuous service by the organisation, is being carried out under its flagship programmes Mission Clean Green and the Eco-Friendly Heritage Iconic Sites Initiative. The campaign focuses on creating awareness about cleanliness, proper waste disposal, plastic pollution and environmental conservation across the Kamakhya Temple premises and the ecologically sensitive Nilachal Hill.

VoE has been working closely with the Kamakhya Devalaya Temple Authority since signing an MoU in 2016. Over the years, the organisation has conducted awareness drives among devotees, shopkeepers, priests, sadhus and local residents to encourage responsible and eco-friendly practices during the annual religious congregation.

This year’s campaign is being supported by the Kamakhya Devalaya Authority and Supreme Petrochem Ltd. During the launch programme, noted environmentalist Moharana Choudhury briefed volunteers on the activities planned for the festival period and highlighted the importance of protecting Nilachal Hill’s biodiversity.

Teams of volunteers carried out awareness drives among pilgrims, vendors and local businesses, urging them to avoid single-use plastics and maintain cleanliness in and around the temple complex. A signature campaign was also organised among shopkeepers to promote environmental responsibility.

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VoE members also met officials from the district administration, Assam Police and Guwahati Municipal Corporation to discuss coordinated efforts for ensuring a clean and plastic-free Ambubachi Mahayog.

The campaign received appreciation from the temple authority, including Kamakhya Temple’s Bor Doloi and Head Priest Kabindra Prasad Sarma, who acknowledged the organisation’s decade-long contribution towards environmental protection.

As part of the initiative, volunteers conducted a large-scale cleanliness drive across the temple premises, collecting plastic bottles, packets and other waste materials for proper disposal. Awareness programmes were also held with devotees, sadhus and security personnel, focusing on sanitation, hygiene and responsible behaviour during the festival.

VoE has appealed to citizens, government agencies, youth organisations and civil society groups to actively participate in making Ambubachi Mahayog 2026 a model of cleanliness, sustainability and environmental consciousness.