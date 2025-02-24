HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 23: The Indian Red Cross Society Margherita sub district Branch on sunday organised a voluntary blood donation camp and awareness programme at Ramkrishna Mission in Digboi under Margherita Co-District which was hoisted by Ramkrishna Mission, Digboi.

The event was chaired by Dipak Bhattacharjee, a lifetime member of the Indian Red Cross Society while Pabitra Borgohain general secretary of Indian Red Cross Society Margherita sub district branch delivered the welcome speech, highlighting the importance of voluntary blood donation and the need for safe and secure blood to prevent patient deaths.

Prominent and distinguished guests, including Swami Arunatma nanda Maharaj secretary of Ramkrishna Mission, Digboi, Anil Saikia retired teacher of Soumarpith Vidyalaya Digboi, Lakhinandan Gogoi retired deputy commissioner, Diganta Saikia noted social worker of Digboi, Pramod Deb, Dr Gautam Purkayastha vice principal of Margherita College and Dibakar Bhattacharjee retired general manager of IOCL Digboi attended at the event and spoke about the benefits of blood donation.

During this blood donation camp bloods were collected from 48 donors and it were taken to Tinsukia Civil Hospital by the blood collection team.

The event was successfully conducted with the support of the Central Industrial Security Force, Assam Industrial Security Force and Ramkrishna Mission,Digboi.

