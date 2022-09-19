Assam Kickstarts Mega Voluntary Blood Donation Drive

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: In order to achieve 100 percent voluntary blood donation, a mega voluntary blood donation drive ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ has been initiated by the Govt of India all over the country from September 17, which would culminate on October 1, 2022 on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

Assam, along with the rest of the country, initiated Mega Voluntary Blood Donation Drive ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ under the aegis of Assam State Blood Transfusion Council (ASBTC) and Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) and has organised more than 100 voluntary blood donation camps throughout the state so far. The voluntary blood donation camps were organised by Blood Centres of Government, public and private sectors, voluntary organisations and NGOs in different districts of the state. A total of 4,004 donors were registered out of which 3,274 eligible donors donated blood.

Almost all the government blood centres including private and public sector blood banks were involved in this mega voluntary blood donation drive. They were supported by various organisations like Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yubak Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Seva Hi Sangathan, Maruwari Yuva Manch, Red Cross Society, CRPF and others.

In a voluntary blood donation camp organised by 34BN CRPF, Nagaon in collaboration with BP Civil Hospital, minister for Health & FW, Assam, Keshab Mahanta graced the camp and encouraged the gathering to come forward and make the Mega Voluntary Blood Donation Drive a success.

Director of Assam State Blood Transfusion Council Pomi Baruah, ACS, attended various blood donation camps in Guwahati and encouraged the organisers and the donors to donate blood.

Amongst the Blood Centres, Blood Centre of GMCH collected 356 units of blood. The blood camp that was conducted at Terapanth Bhawan Haiborgaon, Nagaon recorded 180 donors out of 202 registrations. This was followed by the blood donation camp at Terapanth Dharam Sthal Guwahati where out of total of 213 registrations, 152 eligible donors donated blood. At Shree Jain Terapanthi Sabha, Bhagwaan Mahavir Marg Barpeta Road Barpeta out of 163 registrations, 150 units of blood were collected. In Nagaon district a total of 257 eligible donors donated blood. In Barpeta district 170 units of blood were collected in different camps. In Jain Bhawan Silchar a total of 112 units of blood were collected out of 121 registrations.

In order to make this Mega Voluntary Blood Donation Drive a success, various publicity drives have been conducted by the ASBTC and ASACS through print, electronic and social media. Mime shows on voluntary blood donation were also organised in prime areas of different districts to encourage people to come forward and donate blood.

On Sunday, mega voluntary blood donation camps were also organised at different parts of the state with support from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in the districts of Nagaon, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon, Silchar, Tinsukia, Goalpara, etc.