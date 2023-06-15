ASBTC Celebrates World Blood Donor Day, Felicitates 40 Donors

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 14: Assam State Blood Transfusion Council (ASBTC) joined the global observance of World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday, at Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, Guwahati. This year’s theme, ‘Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often’, emphasises the importance of regular blood and plasma donations to ensure a safe and sustainable supply of blood and its products worldwide, thereby enabling timely treatment for all patients.

Addressing the objective of the event, director of Assam State Blood Transfusion Council, Pomi Baruah, ACS, stated, “Voluntary blood donation is on the rise. In the financial year 2022-23, government blood centers collected a total of 226,408 units of blood, surpassing the previous year’s collection of 163,511 units.” Regarding voluntary blood donation camps, she mentioned that 1,054 camps were conducted during the year 2022-23. Baruah also highlighted the establishment of new blood centers and the upgrading of existing ones to blood component separation units.

- Advertisement -

“This year, the government is in the process of establishing 13 new blood centers across the state, including in new medical colleges, district hospitals, and sub-divisional civil hospitals. Additionally, 7 blood centers will be upgraded to blood component separation units,” she added.

ASBTC, with government support, is also procuring 5 mobile blood donation vans to promote voluntary blood donation in rural areas of Assam.

During the event, Keshab Mahanta, minister for Health & FW, Assam, expressed gratitude to the donors and noted the significant increase of over 40 percent in voluntary blood donation and the expansion of blood centers. He emphasised the importance of using social influencers to further enhance voluntary blood donations in the state. He also acknowledged the contributions of popular actor Ravi Sarma and Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who have donated blood multiple times.

Special guest and actor Ravi Sarma emphasised that blood donors are true heroes, as each donation can save the lives of four individuals. He shared his own experiences of voluntary blood donation, encouraging more people to follow suit.

- Advertisement -

Principal secretary to the government of Assam, Health & FW department, Avinash Joshi, IAS, highlighted the increase in voluntary blood donation by over 40 percent in 2022-23, with 70 percent of donors belonging to the armed forces. He called upon civilians to be inspired by the armed forces and actively participate in blood donation.

Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi recounted his first blood donation at the age of 20 when there was limited provision for blood storage. He emphasised the significant impact of one unit of blood being able to save four lives and also highlighted the importance of plasma donation. Kurmi proudly mentioned his own 53 blood donations.

Dr Rajeev Kotnala, DIG Medical, CAPF Composite Hospital, BSF, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of blood donation.

As part of the event, 40 donors, including armed forces personnel, were felicitated. Gyan Chand Jain was recognised for his remarkable contribution of 109 blood donations.

A blood donation camp was organised at the venue, where Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi and actor Ravi Sarma donated blood. A total of 101 units of blood were collected during the camp.

- Advertisement -

In addition to the state-level event, blood donation camps were organised in various districts across Assam under the auspices of ASBTC.