Wariors Demow Regional felicitates Pallabi Phukan

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 10: Pallabi Phukan, daughter of Rinee Phukan, a resident of Bahuwabari area near Demow and a student of Science Academy Demow Senior Secondary School secured 100 marks in Geography and became the state topper in Geography in the HS Final Examination 2023 the result of which was declared on June 6.

Pallabi Phukan secured 72 marks in English, 93 in MIL (Assamese), 94 in Education, 100 marks in Geography, 91 marks in History and 87 marks in Political Science and secured 90 percent. The Wariors Demow Regional members felicitated Pallabi Phukan with a phulam gamosa and a citiation on Friday. In the felicitation programme Dr Diganta Gogoi, adviser of Wariors Demow Regional along with the members of Wariors Demow Regional was present on Friday.