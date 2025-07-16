32.2 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
type here...

Woman Killed by Lightning While Transplanting Paddy in Assam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

KARBI ANGLONG, JULY 16: A woman aged 30 was killed by lightning while toiling in a paddy field in West Karbi Anglong, Assam, which highlights the dangers that agricultural laborers are exposed to during the monsoon months.

- Advertisement -

The victim, Subita Derapi, who hails from Harlongsora village and is married to Mahajon Enghi, was transplanting paddy in the area of Jengkha where the lightning hit her, instantly killing her. Please confirm the sad incidence which has left people mourning.

Related Posts:

As thunderstorms have been growing more common during the rainy season, the accident has raised some serious doubts regarding the safety of farmers and farmhands who continue to be exposed to harsh weather conditions in open fields. To date, no pay has been announced to the grieving family, although authorities are reported to be reviewing the situation.

View all stories
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Police Arrest Vehicle Theft Suspect, Recover Five Stolen Vehicles in...

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon