Woman Killed by Lightning While Transplanting Paddy in Assam

KARBI ANGLONG, JULY 16: A woman aged 30 was killed by lightning while toiling in a paddy field in West Karbi Anglong, Assam, which highlights the dangers that agricultural laborers are exposed to during the monsoon months.

The victim, Subita Derapi, who hails from Harlongsora village and is married to Mahajon Enghi, was transplanting paddy in the area of Jengkha where the lightning hit her, instantly killing her. Please confirm the sad incidence which has left people mourning.

As thunderstorms have been growing more common during the rainy season, the accident has raised some serious doubts regarding the safety of farmers and farmhands who continue to be exposed to harsh weather conditions in open fields. To date, no pay has been announced to the grieving family, although authorities are reported to be reviewing the situation.