Workshop held on UGC-NAAC revised Assessment and Accreditation at Deomornoi Degree College

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Sept 12: A day-long workshop on UGC-NAAC revised A & A system, documentation procedure & SSR preparation was successfully organised by IQAC, Deomornoi Degree College on Saturday last.

The programme started at 11:30 am with the welcome address offered by principal, Dr. Gitali Kalita. Dr. Ajit Kumar Sarma, IQAC coordinator, in his speech presented an overview of the workshop. He also highlighted the importance and benefits of NAAC accreditation for a higher educational institution.

The first technical session was taken by the resource person Ghateswar Baruah, associate professor, Tangla College. He delivered a motivational lecture on NAAC inspection and suggested measures relating to it.

The second session of the workshop was handled by resource person Mintu Pathak, IQAC coordinator, Tangla College. In his four hours long power point presentation lecture, he explained different methods & systems of documentation procedure and SSR preparation strategies and techniques.

The workshop was anchored by IQAC, assistant coordinator Mohibul Islam, who also delivered opening remarks on the programme. The workshop, attended by faculties, office assistants and students came to an end with the formal vote of thanks offered by Arup Kumar Sarma, assistant coordinator, IQAC, Deomornoi Degree College.