24.3 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
type here...

Workshop held on UGC-NAAC revised Assessment and Accreditation at Deomornoi Degree College

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT CorrespondentMANGALDAI, Sept 12: A day-long workshop on UGC-NAAC revised A & A system, documentation procedure & SSR preparation was successfully organised by IQAC, Deomornoi Degree College on Saturday last.

The programme started at 11:30 am with the welcome address offered by principal, Dr. Gitali Kalita. Dr. Ajit Kumar Sarma, IQAC coordinator, in his speech presented an overview of the workshop. He also highlighted the importance and benefits of NAAC accreditation for a higher educational institution.

- Advertisement -

The first technical session was taken by the resource person Ghateswar Baruah, associate professor, Tangla College. He delivered a motivational lecture on NAAC inspection and suggested measures relating to it.

The second session of the workshop was handled by resource person Mintu Pathak, IQAC coordinator, Tangla College. In his four hours long power point presentation lecture, he explained different methods & systems of documentation procedure and SSR preparation strategies and techniques.

The workshop was anchored by IQAC, assistant coordinator Mohibul Islam, who also delivered opening remarks on the programme. The workshop, attended by faculties, office assistants and students came to an end with the formal vote of thanks offered by Arup Kumar Sarma, assistant coordinator, IQAC, Deomornoi Degree College.

Discover The Unique Heritage Of Assam
Discover The Unique Heritage Of Assam
The Elegance Of Rashami Desai Has Been Eternally Impeccable
The Elegance Of Rashami Desai Has Been Eternally Impeccable
Best Places To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh
Best Places To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh
BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits
BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SITA vice-chairman reviews ongoing projects

The Hills Times - 0
Discover The Unique Heritage Of Assam The Elegance Of Rashami Desai Has Been Eternally Impeccable Best Places To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II