Workshop on ‘Honey Extraction, Purification and Packaging’ held at THB College



HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 24: A day long workshop was held at Tyagbir Hem Baruah college on ‘Honey Extraction, Purification and Packaging’ in association with Bhoroliporiya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Pam on Wednesday. It may be mentioned here that the college has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kanayaka to work collaboratively for offering students’ training in agro based skills and development of entrepreneurship.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr Ajit Hazarika, principal of the college said that the college has been organising a number of workshops with Kanyaka for benefit of the students and creating motivation among the students regarding various agro based occupations like cattle farming, honey keeping, etc., and he hoped that such initiatives would encourage students to go for various agro based business.

Speaking on the occasion Niraj Hazarika, MD Kanyaka said that the college has been playing an important role in the greater Naduar area and their collaborative activities would certainly help in creating an environment for development of the spirit of entrepreneurship among the students.

Bijoy Kataki, an expert in bee keeping discussed at length the various phases of bee keeping like harvesting, honey extraction, purification and packaging. He said that it is a very profitable agricultural business and students can explore the opportunities it potentially offers as an occupation in the present context. He said that honey is a precious gift from nature with lots of medicinal properties and if we try to take up it as a profession in a scientific way it can hold before us lots of possibilities of employment generation. After his deliberation a hands-on training was offered to the students on honey purification and packaging. The programme, which was anchored by Sumnta Rajbanshi, coordinator, IQAC, came to a close with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr Nava Jyoti Hazarika, HoD, Mathematics. On that occasion 50 litres of honey on the brand of the college were also opened for sale in the market.

