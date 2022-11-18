World Philosophy Day observed at Biswanath College

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 17: The World Philosophy Day was observed at Biswanath College on Thursday, under the aegis of the Philosophy department of the college which was attended by more than hundred students.

Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, principal, Biswanath College spoke about the significance of the World Philosophy Day and the importance of studying Philosophy in the programme which was chaired by Dr Moushumi Sarmah, HoD, department of Assamese of the college.

Addressing the student community, Leena Hazarika, HoD of the department of Political Science introduced the students to the philosophical ideas of Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Mahatma Gandhi, Karl Marx and several others who wanted to create an ideal society for human beings. Dr Naresh Thakur, coordinator, IQAC, Biswanath College deliberated on some of the philosophers such as Plato, Mahatma Gandhi and Karl Marx who wanted to make the world better by their thought.

Taranath Mahanta, HoD, department of Philosophy, who hosted the event, introduced the students to the philosophy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr Debajit Baruah, assistant professor of department of Philosophy.

Among others, Bandana Gogoi, HoD, department of History, Monalisha Bormudoi, assistant professor, department of History, Geeta Verma, HoD, department of Hindi, Bhaben Kalita, assistant professor of Education, Dr Nabanita Sarmah, Antareepa Bora, assistant professor, department of Education, Manashjyoti Das, assistant professor, department of Assamese, Manjur Ahmed, assistant professor, department of Philosophy, Happy Deuri,

assistant professor, department of Political Science were present in the meeting.