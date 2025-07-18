World Snake Day observed in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 17: The third annual observance of World Snake Day was organised at the Asomiya Club’s Baliram Lahkar Hall in Tezpur on Wednesday by noted snake conservationist Sourav Barkataki and his team.

The event was presided over by former Tezpur Municipal Board chairman and president of Team Sourav Barkataki, Pushpa Deka.

Delivering the keynote address, Barkataki highlighted the team’s extensive conservation efforts over the years and underscored the ecological importance of snakes.

Stressing the need for scientific treatment after snakebites, he cautioned against reliance on traditional healers and emphasized the role of snakes in maintaining environmental balance.

Social activist Krishna Kanta Bora, attending as guest of honour, spoke on the medicinal value of snake venom and its applications in human healthcare.

In a detailed presentation, Dr Ripun Chutia of Biswanath Civil Hospital informed the gathering that 462 snakebite cases, including several involving highly venomous kraits, had been successfully treated over the last two years.

He attributed the positive outcome—including zero fatalities—to increased public awareness about hospital care.

Dr Chutia also recounted the story of nurse Jyoti Chetri, who breastfed a malnourished infant after the child’s mother was hospitalized due to a krait bite, describing the act as an instance of exceptional humanity.

During the programme, several individuals were felicitated for their contributions to snake rescue and public service.

Honourees included Dr Bhabani Bhuyan, retired District Veterinary Officer Dr Teeroth Singh, police officer Rahul Gogoi, and nurse Jyoti Chetri. Conservationists from various parts of Assam were presented with Team Sourav Barkataki kits as a token of appreciation.

According to official data shared at the event, Barkataki has rescued over 4,000 venomous and rare snakes over the past three decades.

More than 500 snakes were treated and later released into secure forest habitats.

His team now includes over 300 volunteers engaged in snake rescue operations and public education initiatives.

The event also aimed to counter prevalent myths and superstitions surrounding snakes while raising awareness about the threats posed by habitat loss.

World Snake Day was first commemorated in 2018 by the Reptile Society of California to promote global awareness about snake conservation through educational programmes and outreach campaigns.

Retired forest officer Ramesh Gogoi, poet and journalist Kabir Saikia, and photojournalist Barlin Kumar Saikia were present as invited guests.