WWF – India Organises Interactive Session ‘Citizen Science’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 29: The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF- India) has organised an interactive session ‘Citizen Science’ for the conservation of nature and cultural heritage in Karbi Anglong at Diphu Govt. College conference hall on Wednesday. The programme was organised in collaboration with Diphu Government College and the Forest Department, Karbi Anglong. Students of the college participated in the interactive session.

Attending the interactive session, Professor of Geography, Guwahati University, Dr. Abani Kr. Bhagabati said the interactive session is to educate the students about the importance of conservation of nature and cultural heritage.

The people of Karbi Anglong, particularly the tribal people are very close or dependent on nature. The hill tribe people here are also very rich in culture and traditions and it is important that it is preserved.

He also said unpredictable weather is being experienced. Some places are experiencing more rain, while some places go dry. This is happening due to degradation of the forest. Not only environmental conservationists, but the general public and intellectuals should come forward for conservation of nature, wildlife for human survival.

The interactive session was attended by principal secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Mukul Ch. Saikia; additional PCCF, Vipin Kr. Bansal and principal of Diphu Govt. College, Tado Terangpi.