Yangli Festival Concludes

MORIGAON, April 1: The ‘Yangli’ festival of Tiwa people known as’ Lakshmi Puja’ concluded on Friday evening with traditional rituals at Guva, Jagiroad in Morigaon which commenced from March 29.

The Yangli festival is one of the important festivals of the Tiwa as it is related to agriculture which is the mainstay of their economy. In this festival the Tiwa worship for a bountiful harvest during this festival and to protect their crops from pest and other natural calamities.

The’ Yangli’ festival is celebrated once in every five years. Sowing of paddy starts immediately after celebrating this festival. This time the ‘Yangli’ festival celebrated with fun fare in presence of Guva king Deep Singh Deuraja at Guva ,Jagiroad .The festival began with traditional rituals and dances on the bank of Guva river . More than five hundred people from Tiwa community gathered here to celebrate the traditional festival on the bank of Guva River.

On the eve of the ‘Yangli Puja’ or’ Lakshmi Puja’ a sacrificing ceremony of animals like duck, cock and goat was organised at the decorated site of the festival. The Tiwa people sacrificed duck, cock and goat for welcoming their ‘Lakshmi’ to the ‘NoBaro'(granary).According to the tradition of the puja, the Rongkhi and Amchi casts have to sacrifice one goat more than the other two casts. On Friday evening the Tiwa people who gathered for the festival returned to their hills in Karbi Anglong on Saturday.