Youth arrested in Jorhat for duping retired AAU professor

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 18: A youth identified as Ishanjyoti Baruah has been arrested in Jorhat for allegedly duping senior citizen and retired Assam Agricultural University professor, Pranab Kumar Baruah.

The victim is also a reputed artist of Assam.

According to an official source, Pranab Kumar Baruah had filed a police complaint around two months ago, reporting the loss of his mobile phone and suspicious withdrawals from his pension account.

He had stated that money was being withdrawn by an unknown individual.

Following an investigation into the complaint, police traced the alleged involvement of Ishanjyoti Baruah in the case and subsequently arrested him.

Further investigation is underway.

