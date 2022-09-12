Youth Arrested In Titabar

JORHAT: One youth was arrested in Titabar on Saturday night on charges of committing cyber fraud and siphoning money to the tune of about Rs 16 lakh from two bank accounts of a retired principal of Gargaon College.

A case number 123/22 under sections 417 and 420 IPC have been registered in this connection under Titabar Police Station.

A police source said that the 21-year-old youth identified as Navam Harotriya allegedly withdrew the money through e-commerce and Paytm.

The principal Lalit Shyam, a resident of Lachit Nagar, Titabar found that his money was being siphoned off from his State Bank of India account and Punjab National Bank account since August 2021 after he had got his bank passbooks updated recently.

The professor filed an FIR suspecting cyber fraud at Titabar police station on August 25.