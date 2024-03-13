23 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 14, 2024
type here...

Adani group companies shares tank, Rs 90,000 crore erased

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Mumbai, March 13: Shares of Adani Group fell up to 13% on Wednesday, wiping out Rs 90,000 crore from their combined market capitalisation by noon. All 10 Adani companies traded negatively, resulting in substantial losses.

- Advertisement -

Adani Green Energy was the worst performer among the listed Adani Group companies, with a 13% drop to Rs 1,650 per share on the NSE. This marked the biggest single-day drop for Adani Green Energy shares in 2024 to date.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ reported losses of 5.5% and 5.3% respectively. Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, NDTV and Adani Wilmar also fell between four and seven per cent.

Adani Enterprises has been on a downward trend for the past seven days, after peaking at nearly 100% above its lowest value of Rs 1,573 recorded in the past year. Adani Group stocks have collectively lost Rs 90,000 crore in market capitalisation, representing 5.7% of the group’s total market cap of approximately Rs 15.85 lakh crore as of Tuesday.

Earlier, brokerage firms HSBC and Motilal Oswal increased their target prices for Adani Ports and reiterated their buy recommendation. This was based on February data suggesting that the company may exceed its projected cargo volume for the fiscal year.

- Advertisement -

Adani Enterprises received a buy recommendation from Jefferies on February 13. Jefferies forecasts that the company’s EBITDA will double by FY26, reaching Rs 21,449 crore, and has set a target price of Rs 3,800 for the stock.

7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk
Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam after Lok Sabha...

The Hills Times - 0
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk 6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok 10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India