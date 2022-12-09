17 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 9, 2022
type here...

Ahluwalia Contracts bags construction order worth Rs 55 crore

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI): Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a construction order worth Rs 55.39 crore.

The contract awarded by Reimagining Higher Education Foundation (RHEF), Plaksha University in Punjab pertains to the construction of one of its hostels.

- Advertisement -

The order awarded has to be completed in 15 months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ahluwalia Contracts has an experience of more than 40 years in the construction industry.The order inflow of the company during the FY23 (till date) stands at Rs 4,017.63 crore.

Raashii Khanna’s Style Moments
Raashii Khanna’s Style Moments
A Glimpse Of Bengali Actress Subhashree Ganguly’s Elegant Saree Collection
A Glimpse Of Bengali Actress Subhashree Ganguly’s Elegant Saree Collection
Sushmita Sen’s Chic Looks For Working Moms In 40s
Sushmita Sen’s Chic Looks For Working Moms In 40s
The Elegant Bikini Appearances Of Sunny Leone
The Elegant Bikini Appearances Of Sunny Leone
Malaika Arora Loves Everything Sparkly
Malaika Arora Loves Everything Sparkly
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Easwaran likely cover for injured Rohit

The Hills Times - 0
Raashii Khanna’s Style Moments A Glimpse Of Bengali Actress Subhashree Ganguly’s Elegant Saree Collection Sushmita Sen’s Chic Looks For Working Moms In 40s The Elegant Bikini Appearances Of Sunny Leone Malaika Arora Loves Everything Sparkly