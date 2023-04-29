Airtel 5G Plus now available across 3000 locations in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 28: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) announced that its ultra-fast 5G service is now available to customers in 3000 cities and towns in the country. From Katra in Jammu to Kannur in Kerala, Patna in Bihar to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to the Union territory of Daman and Diu, all the key urban and rural parts of the country have unlimited access to Airtel 5G Plus service.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the milestone, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, “We’re excited to cover large parts of the country with the power of 5G. Bridging every town and key rural area in India by September 2023 remains our commitment as we continue to add 30-40 cities/ towns every single day. We are witnessing a rapid adoption of 5G amongst customers both in urban and rural India. Airtel 5G Plus will act as the propeller that will power ahead the next generation of digital connectivity, creating new business models and revolutionizing industries such as education, healthcare, manufacturing, etc all along the way.”

Notably, in the last year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.