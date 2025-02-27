19 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 27, 2025
type here...

Bharti Airtel partners Ericsson 5G Core technology to drive 5G evolution

New agreement spans packet core, signaling, charging & policy solutions

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Bharti Airtel and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have strengthened their longstanding partnership through a new collaboration to deploy Ericsson’s secure, high-performing 5G Core network offerings to the benefit of Airtel’s millions of customers and enterprises across India, a press note said on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The collaboration will enable Airtel to seamlessly transition to a commercially live, full-scale 5G Standalone network over time, bringing the high-end capabilities of 5G to their customers.

Related Posts:

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, says: “Ericsson’s enduring partnership with Airtel has entered an exciting new phase, marked by the deployment of Ericsson’s 5G Core solutions to support Airtel’s transition to 5G Standalone. This rollout will play a pivotal role in Airtel’s long-term 5G strategy, boosting network capacity and enabling the delivery of innovative, differentiated services to customers.”

Andres Vicente, head of market area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, says: “As a global 5G leader, Ericsson is committed to providing Bharti Airtel its latest technology solutions. This deployment is a significant step towards making Bharti Airtel’s network 5G Standalone ready and future proof”. “Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core enables monetization through network slicing-based services and network API exposure, unleashing new, innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises,”  he added.

As part of this agreement, Ericsson will deploy its Signaling Controller solution within Bharti Airtel’s network, the note further said.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, Ericsson’s 5G Standalone-enabled Charging and Policy solution will be introduced. These new capabilities represent a strategic enhancement to Bharti Airtel’s 5G monetization efforts, enabling the development of new business models.

Ericsson is a longstanding Bharti Airtel connectivity partner with a close relationship spanning more than 25 years and covering every generation of mobile communications, including the award of Bharti Airtel’s first 5G contract in India, the statement concluded.

Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Varanasi Aurangabad Highway Tollway raises USD 316.3 mn through dollar bond

The Hills Times -
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes