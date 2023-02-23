25 C
Amazon launches ‘The Plus Shop’

SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 11: Amazon logo on black shiny wall in San Francisco mall in California on October 11 2015. Amazon is an American international electronic commerce company. It is the world's largest online retailer.
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Feb 22: Amazon Fashion announces the launch of ‘The Plus Shop’, a newly curated store offering plus-size apparel from top brands in India. Celebrating inclusivity in fashion, The Plus Shop helps customers easily find looks that help them flaunt their curves proudly. ‘The Plus shop’ has over 6 lac products across 450 brands, making it the new destination of choice for all plus-size customers in India.

With this launch, Amazon Fashion will be hosting its first plus-size shopping event from February 22-26. Saurabh Srivastava, director and head of Amazon Fashion India, said, “The plus-size segment is evolving at a fast pace in India. We want to bring an inclusive approach to fashion and cater to the needs of our diverse consumer base. With the launch of ‘The Plus Shop’ as a one-stop destination for all plus-size apparel needs, we aim to offer a holistic shopping experience at great value and convenience.”

