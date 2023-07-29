AMD to invest Rs 3,300 crore in India in five years

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 28 (PTI): High performance adaptive computing major AMD on Friday announced an investment of USD 400 million (about Rs 3,300 crore) in India over five years, and opening of a 500,000-square-foot R&D campus in Bengaluru, which it said is its largest in the world.

The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023 and will feature extensive lab space, advanced collaboration tools and seating configurations for teams.

Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the move.

“AMD’s decision to set up its largest R & D design center in India and expansion of the India-AMD partnership… will certainly play an important role in building a world class semiconductor design and innovation ecosystem and provide tremendous opportunities for our large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers and will catalyse PM Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a global talent hub,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT.

India is wooing semiconductor and display manufacturers with USD 10 billion incentive scheme, making a determined push to position itself as a global powerhouse for electronics production.

AMD has been active in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem since the establishment of its first site in New Delhi in 2001. It has offices in 10 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai.