Aparajita’s pre-event meet at ITC Sonar Bangla

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: The 13th edition of Aparajita, a pre-event meet was hosted at ITC Sonar Bangla on Tuesday.

The pre-event meet was a precursor to the main ceremony scheduled to be held on Sunday in Kolkata. Since its inception, Aparajita endeavored not only to recognize outstanding women but also to foster a supportive ecosystem that encouraged their growth and impact. In its 10th  edition, the awards took a bold step by employing women from the New Light Foundation as on-ground support, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and empowerment beyond accolades.

Ruchika Gupta, president of Sanmarg and Founder-Guardian of Aparajita, expressed her enthusiasm for this year’s event: “We were thrilled to celebrate the stories of remarkable women through our initiative, ‘Kahani.’ Aparajita was born out of a vision to highlight the journeys and achievements of women who have overcome immense challenges to make a difference. Much like Usain Bolt’s relentless pursuit of excellence, our awardees embody resilience and determination. Aparajita helps women by providing a platform to showcase their achievements, inspiring others, and fostering a supportive community for continued growth and empowerment. I believe that just like it takes a village to raise a child, similarly it takes a society to empower its women.”

